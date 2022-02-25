SkyWest Airlines to expand presence at Tucson airport, creating 50 new jobs

Utah-based SkyWest Airlines plans to build a new maintenance hangar at Tucson International Airport that will create 50 new jobs.

The planned 199,000-square foot hangar on the airport’s southeast side will cost an estimated $38 million and allow SkyWest to expand its longtime operations at TIA, according to city documents.

SkyWest is a regional airline that operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

A SkyWest spokeswoman said construction specifics and timeline are not yet finalized.

SkyWest’s hangar project may qualify for about $500,000 in financial aid under the city of Tucson’s Primary Jobs Incentives Program, under an agreement approved Tuesday by the Tucson City Council.

The program gives project owners a share of the sales taxes generated by construction to reimburse them for permit and impact fees, public infrastructure and job training.

According to city documents, SkyWest expects that the expansion of its operations at TIA will create 50 new jobs, paying an average of at least $50,164 annually, including 30 that will pay at least $54,932 annually.