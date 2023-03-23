A listening session focusing on the impact of the proposed merger of Albertson and Kroger will be held in Tucson on Tuesday, March 28.

The event, hosted by Attorney General Kris Mayes, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway.

Mayes is investigating whether to try to block the proposed merger of the state’s two largest grocery chains.

She previously said she wants to know the expected effects of allowing the combination of Kroger, the parent of Smith’s and Fry’s Foods, with Albertsons Companies, which operates stores under its own name as well as Safeway stores after buying the company in 2015.

Most important is whether the combination will drive up prices for consumers already suffering under high inflation, Mayes said.

The listening session is open to the public by attendees are encouraged to RSVP at tucne.ws/1my4.

Additional listening sessions will be announced in locations across Arizona in the coming weeks.