These Tucson leaders will be honored at the 40 Under 40 awards

Forty young Tucson-area leaders will be honored for their work in the community at the annual 40 Under 40 Awards.
The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event, presented by Snell & Wilmer in partnership with the Arizona Daily Star, will be held Dec. 6.
“We’re so pleased with the diversity and variety of professions amongst our honorees this year,” said Rob Elias, President/CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets start at $125 per person if purchased before Nov. 22. For more information, visit TucsonHispanicChamber.org.
The honorees are:
Jessie Allen, director of marketing and strategic communications at Tucson Airport Authority
Nathaniel Arana, founder and CEO at NGA Healthcare
Veronica Atondo, assistant director of undergraduate engagement at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management
Ricardo Morales Bermudez, community organizer at Chicanos Por La Causa
David Brown, associate professor of finance at the UA’s Eller College of Management
Alexis Chavez, Realtor at Realty Executives (Arizona Region)
Chris Cornelison, deputy town manager for the Town of Oro Valley
Gustavo Corte, financial advisor at Schaefer Present Investment Group/RBC
Jessica Cox, pilot at Jessica Cox Motivation
Mathew Craft, principal of Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School in the Sunnyside Unified School District
Samuel Credio, director of transportation and mobility at the city of Tucson
Karla Cruze-Silva, associate director of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives at the UA
Keith Murfee-DeConcini, podcast host and office tech consultant at EMC Company
Teresa Areli Durazo, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Sabino High School in the Tucson Unified School District
Brandi Durmic, curriculum coordinator at Vail Unified School District
Sara Feld, business and legal analysis for Community Investment Corporation
Dr. Elisa Nicole Gumm, medical director of addiction medicine for the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Administration
Erika Hamden, assistant professor at the UA
Noel Hennessey, director of Engaged in the UA’s College of Engineering
Kristen Garcia Hernandez, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
Nick Hilton, assistant director of local and community relations at the UA
Nicole Kontak, assistant dean of curricular and academic affairs at the UA’s College of Applied Sciences & Technology
Namoonga Mantina, research administrator for the UA Cancer Center
Magie McCane, licensed clinical social worker in advanced trauma therapy at Bayless Integrated Healthcare
Meghan McGovern, co-founder of Az Technica
Samantha Miller, vice president of the corporate work study program at San Miguel High School
Michael Miller, project manager at Sundt Construction
Gabrielle Morlock, associate attorney at Snell & Wilmer
Bill Owenby, therapist clinical support at CODAC Health Recovery
Juan M. Peralta Jr., pastoral care at Gospel Rescue Mission
Denzil Ross, CEO Northwest Medical Center, Houghton
Emily Ross, executive director of recruitment and enrollment at the UA
Jenny Stash Rothschild, principal assistant city attorney for the city of Tucson
Carolina Silva, executive director of Scholarship A-Z
Jamie Snyder, CEO of Our Family Services
Ashley Stewart, commercial insurance advisor of the Mahoney Group
Carlos J. Vargas, assistant astronomer and assistant professor at the UA
Bruce D. Ward, vice president at Goldman Sachs
Reyna Andrade Ward, financial consultant at Fidelity Investments
Adana Enriquez Williams, director, technical account manager at Nextrio