These Tucson leaders will be honored at the 40 Under 40 awards

Forty young Tucson-area leaders will be honored for their work in the community at the annual 40 Under 40 Awards.

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event, presented by Snell & Wilmer in partnership with the Arizona Daily Star, will be held Dec. 6.

“We’re so pleased with the diversity and variety of professions amongst our honorees this year,” said Rob Elias, President/CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets start at $125 per person if purchased before Nov. 22. For more information, visit TucsonHispanicChamber.org.

The honorees are:

Jessie Allen, director of marketing and strategic communications at Tucson Airport Authority

Nathaniel Arana, founder and CEO at NGA Healthcare

Veronica Atondo, assistant director of undergraduate engagement at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management

Ricardo Morales Bermudez, community organizer at Chicanos Por La Causa

David Brown, associate professor of finance at the UA’s Eller College of Management

Alexis Chavez, Realtor at Realty Executives (Arizona Region)

Chris Cornelison, deputy town manager for the Town of Oro Valley

Gustavo Corte, financial advisor at Schaefer Present Investment Group/RBC

Jessica Cox, pilot at Jessica Cox Motivation

Mathew Craft, principal of Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School in the Sunnyside Unified School District

Samuel Credio, director of transportation and mobility at the city of Tucson

Karla Cruze-Silva, associate director of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives at the UA

Keith Murfee-DeConcini, podcast host and office tech consultant at EMC Company

Teresa Areli Durazo, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Sabino High School in the Tucson Unified School District

Brandi Durmic, curriculum coordinator at Vail Unified School District

Sara Feld, business and legal analysis for Community Investment Corporation

Dr. Elisa Nicole Gumm, medical director of addiction medicine for the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Administration

Erika Hamden, assistant professor at the UA

Noel Hennessey, director of Engaged in the UA’s College of Engineering

Kristen Garcia Hernandez, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Nick Hilton, assistant director of local and community relations at the UA

Nicole Kontak, assistant dean of curricular and academic affairs at the UA’s College of Applied Sciences & Technology

Namoonga Mantina, research administrator for the UA Cancer Center

Magie McCane, licensed clinical social worker in advanced trauma therapy at Bayless Integrated Healthcare

Meghan McGovern, co-founder of Az Technica

Samantha Miller, vice president of the corporate work study program at San Miguel High School

Michael Miller, project manager at Sundt Construction

Gabrielle Morlock, associate attorney at Snell & Wilmer

Bill Owenby, therapist clinical support at CODAC Health Recovery

Juan M. Peralta Jr., pastoral care at Gospel Rescue Mission

Denzil Ross, CEO Northwest Medical Center, Houghton

Emily Ross, executive director of recruitment and enrollment at the UA

Jenny Stash Rothschild, principal assistant city attorney for the city of Tucson

Carolina Silva, executive director of Scholarship A-Z

Jamie Snyder, CEO of Our Family Services

Ashley Stewart, commercial insurance advisor of the Mahoney Group

Carlos J. Vargas, assistant astronomer and assistant professor at the UA

Bruce D. Ward, vice president at Goldman Sachs

Reyna Andrade Ward, financial consultant at Fidelity Investments

Adana Enriquez Williams, director, technical account manager at Nextrio