 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

This group of women is uplifting Tucson's Latina entrepreneurs

Angelica Duran, owner of Raizes 420, shows off her CBD-infused products at the Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Tucson. LMV hosts markets in partnership with the local organization Flowers and Bullets at their Midtown Farm.

 Katya Mendoza

Leer en español

Four Latinas are looking to change the dynamic of markets around Tucson. What started as a friendship among small business owners, turned into a collaboration looking to uplift Latina entrepreneurs who want to share their goods with the community.

“When I started doing events, there [were] a lot of events that I was like ‘Well, if I could do events, I wouldn't do it this way [or] I would do it this way’ I started taking notes,” said Angelica Duran, owner of Raizes 420. Her business, which focuses on holistic healing, offers candles that melt into CBD-infused lotion for pain, eczema and other ailments.

People are also reading…

This past year, Duran connected with Gissel Guzman Parra, owner of Nopalinda, a vegan food pop-up.

Duran said that because their values aligned, she asked Guzman Parra what she thought of doing events together.

“I’m trying to show our community that you don’t have to eat animal products to be healthy, or to get protein and I also want to show them that it’s accessible,” Guzman Parra said.

“We both said ‘yes’,” Duran said.

The two linked up with Cameo Cruz, owner and jewelry maker of Lower Arizona Jewelry (formerly known as Miss Chingaderaz) and Jeanette Dominguez, co-owner of Phatboiis BBQ.

Cameo Cruz, jewelry maker of Lower Arizona Jewelry, creates custom Xicana-inspired statement pieces.

“I said we [could] go off each other and start doing these [events] to help our community, to help small businesses that are starting up and give them a safe space to come promote their products,” Duran said.

The four had the same vision and passion toward their culture and community.

They wanted to create a space that felt inclusive and accessible for the vendors of color, in a way that encourages growth, collaboration and more opportunities.

“When we say ‘more of us’, it’s more of, we’re not gonna allow them to have to fight to have a seat at our table,” Guzman Parra said. “They’re welcome to come eat with us.”

Things such as obtaining licenses to operate a business may seem overwhelming or ridiculously expensive for new business owners, Guzman Parra said. Las Mujeres Verdes want to serve as a stepping stone for those within the small business community.

“We want to see the money return to the community,” Guzman Parra said.

“We didn’t have these opportunities, we created them ourselves and we are bringing the community with us,” Cruz said.

Jeanette Dominguez, co-owner of Phatboiis BBQ, is one of four Las Mujeres Verdes.

Serving as a safe space, Las Mujeres Verdes host their markets in partnership with Flowers and Bullets, an organization whose mission is, “to reclaim and amplify our cultural roots through sustainability, art and rebellion to liberate, heal and empower our community.” Located in Barrio Centro, Flowers & Bullets maintains an agriculture gardn to share and teach the community sustainable living practices to combat social justice issues.

“Everybody and anybody [who] has been to our events have always [called] them peaceful, with good vibes,” Duran said. “That’s why we do it, because we want them to have a calm, safe, no stress [experience].”

The women pride themselves on being hands-on in making sure vendors are OK.

“We know where we came from and what we want,” Dominguez said. “I think it’s something that everybody admires from us.”

In addition to supporting vendors of color, the group considers itself to be pro-cannabis activists. Their name, which began as a joke, embodied their shared beliefs in fighting against the stigma surrounding cannabis in their culture.

“Cannabis is something that [is] grown from the Earth,” Duran said. “If people did research, they would understand all the healing properties not only for your body, but for your mental stability.”

Based on their own experiences with the plant, the group promotes alternatives to Western medicine. Their respective small businesses in turn, have taken a mind-body approach focused on social justice and accessibility.

A recent event on Nov. 19 was their largest market since their first on May 21, with around 60 independent vendors sharing food, handmade goods and more. At this market, Las Mujeres Verdes worked with South Tucson Community Outreach, a food assistance group to collect food donations.

Cruz said that other organizations have reached out and asked for help with their prospective markets. “[We want to] grow in all of the ways that we can.”

Gissel Guzman Parra, founder of Nopalinda, stands with her friend and sous chef Shakeena “Kiwi” Ellington. Nopalinda is a vegan food pop-up that reimagines traditional ethnic dishes.

Duran said that sometimes she forgets about her own booth while she oversees the flow of the event. Excited and nervous, the four are eager for upcoming events. “I want people to see that we were four women dedicated to our culture and helping the community.”

The next Las Mujeres Verdes market is scheduled for Dec. 17 at Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place. Learn more at instagram.com/lasmujeresverdes

Dozens of new murals by local artists have been unveiled since the start of 2022. Here are some you may have noticed recently:

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers finally have a theory about the 'ghost light' emanating from our solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News