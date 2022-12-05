This three-wheel vehicle can’t fit a family, but it can deliver their pizzas

LOS ANGELES — This three-wheeler could hardly be called a family car, but it’s sure to turn heads whenever it hits the road.

The ElectraMeccanica Solo is a single-seat electric vehicle that’s billed as thrifty, fun and practical. They have been imported from China, though the company opened an assembly and technical center in Mesa with the goal of building the 2023 model in the U.S.

“A lot of people travel to work by themselves, a lot of people run errands by themselves. So instead of having your four-wheel car with all the seats, you have an electric car to run all your errands,” said Cory Fullmer, ElectraMeccanica’s sales supervisor in Orange County, California, who was showing off the Solo at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

The Solo is certainly cheaper than a lot of conventional cars – gasoline-powered or electric. It’s priced at $18,500, and the company says it can go up to 100 miles on a single charge, be fully recharged from a standard 110-volt outlet in 15 hours and has a top speed of 80 mph. Its two-wheeled front resembles the nose of a Nissan.

Plus there’s a lot of features that can be found on a four-wheel car, including heated seats and outside mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, air-conditioning, backup camera, remote keyless entry and power windows.

It’s also good for deliveries — at the auto show, ElectraMeccanica was demonstrating a version suited to pizzerias. The company has recently partnered with American West Restaurant Group, which says it’s the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in California and Utah.

Over the years, many triple-wheeled models have been proposed and some have taken the road, but none have become hits.

Phoenix entrepreneur Paul Elio exemplifies the three-wheel challenges. A decade ago, his startup designed a gasoline powered vehicle — it has two seats, one behind the other — that promised 84 mpg.

Elio Motors lined up a former General Motors factory in Shreveport, Louisiana, for production, accumulated more than 65,000 reservations worth millions of dollars but had not built a single production vehicle as of late last year, USA TODAY reported. The company announced an electric version of the Elio, with a starting price of $14,900, but also warned in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that there’s “substantial doubt” about its viability.

Another startup is Aptera Motors, based in San Diego. It plans to market what it says is a $25,900 solar-powered three-wheeled EV with a potential range of 1,000 miles per charge.

Experts say a vehicle like the Solo can succeed, but it may have a limited number of buyers.

“I don’t think it’s going to become the next Toyota Corolla, but there is appeal,” said Brian Moody, an author at the car sales and advice site Kelley Blue Book. “It’s not a car that’s designed for a big market.”