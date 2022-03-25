This Tucson-area auto shop makes house calls, offers subscriptions

But the major repair chains have largely been slow to adapt to changing customer needs, Artzi said.

Now, driven by technology and, to some degree, the growth of on-demand home services in general related to the pandemic, mobile auto repair is starting to take off nationally.

Several well-funded startups, including RepairSmith and YourMechanic.com, offer mobile service essentially by providing an online platform to schedule service with local independent mechanics and handling pricing and billing.

The value of parts alone used in mobile auto repairs of cars and light trucks rose from $265 million to $487 million between 2016 and 2020 — growing more than 20 times faster than the value of all parts sales to auto shops and mobile techs combined, according to Lang Marketing, an Indiana-based market research firm that tracks the market for aftermarket parts used for many common maintenance and repair jobs.

“Millennials, who as the generations change become the primary buying force in the aftermarket, are much more inclined to use mobile repair than for example baby boomers or Generation X,” said Jim Lang, president of Lang Marketing, adding that millennials are much more likely to shop online in general.