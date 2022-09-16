This Tucson Bed Bath & Beyond to close this year

The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Tucson's southwest side is one of 56 stores nationwide that will close this year.

The store, in the Spectrum shopping center, 5225 S. Calle Santa Cruz, is the only Tucson store on the list just released by the company.

A date for the closures has not yet been announced.

Bed Bath and Beyond has been struggling with slumping sales and wants to focus on growing digital sales.

"We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns," Sue Gove, director and interim CEO said in a statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond has three other stores in the Tucson area.

