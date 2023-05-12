Tucson will have a new air connection with Southern California in December, when Alaska Airlines plans to launch new seasonal daily nonstop flights from Tucson International Airport to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.

The seasonal service is scheduled to begin on Dec. 14, with introductory fares as low as $99 one way available at alaskaair.com.

The flight will operate daily through April 17 with travelers from Tucson departing at 2:20 p.m. and the flight from John Wayne departing at 11:40 a.m., local times.

The daily nonstops will be operated on 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft, featuring two-by-two seating.

Orange County is the fourth destination flown by Alaska Airlines from TIA, along with Everett, Washington; Seattle; and Portland.

Tucson is Alaska Airlines' sixth nonstop destination from the Orange County airport.

Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley said the new route is the result of airport officials demonstrating demand for the high-priority destination.

“Southern Arizonans now have a more convenient way to reach the top attractions around Los Angeles, and Southern Californians, who are our top source of visitors to Tucson, have a convenient way to skip the seven-hour drive,” Bewley said.

Photos: Tucson International Airport history in photos