Tucson-area electric co-op honing in on renewable energy with new solar farm

The co-op built a 10MW photovoltaic system in Marana that went online in 2018 and is partnered with other co-ops on a 20MW solar farm adjacent to the coal-fired Apache Generating Station in Benson.

Trico CEO and General Manager Brian Heithoff said the co-op uses about 25% renewable energy now and has big plans to add more renewables, as well as battery storage, in the near future.

The battery system at Chirreon is one of the first among Arizona electric cooperatives and Trico has more in the planning stages, said Heithoff, who was named head of Trico a year ago after serving a decade as CEO of an electric co-op in Wyoming.

Besides helping meet energy demand in the late afternoon and evening when solar production drops off, Chirreon’s storage system will help Trico delay the cost of transmission and distribution upgrades and manage the local load more efficiently, he said.

Heithoff said the co-op recently put out a request for proposals for up to 200MW of renewable energy, and plans to widen member participation in renewables by offering them shares in energy produced by community solar farms or renewable-energy credits, for example.