Tucson-based Raytheon unit gets $625M deal for Stinger missiles

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $624.6 million Army contract to produce 1,300 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to replenish supplies sent to Ukraine.

Executives at Raytheon and other major defense contractors have been in talks with the Pentagon to boost production of weaponry sent to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia, including the Stinger and the Javelin anti-tank missile.

“We’re aligned with the U.S. Army on a plan that ensures we fulfill our current foreign military sale order, while replenishing Stingers provided to Ukraine and accelerating production,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “The funding will be used to enhance Stinger’s producibility in an effort to meet the urgent need for replenishment.”

The contract includes provisions for engineering support, as well as the test equipment and support needed to address obsolescence, modernize key components, and accelerate production, said Raytheon, which makes Stinger missiles in Tucson.

In service with the U.S. since 1981 and used by more than 30 allied nations, the combat-proven Stinger missile is a lightweight, “man-portable” air defense system used against helicopters, cruise missiles and low-flying aircraft including drones. It can be fired from shoulder-carried launchers, from vehicle-mounted launchers or helicopters.

The Army contract is being funded from the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was recently signed into law and provides $40 billion in emergency funding to support Ukrainian defense forces.

In late April, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes told investment analysts the company won’t be able to ramp up production of Stinger missiles until 2023, due to a lack of parts and materials.

The Stinger has been upgraded over the years to stay in service until 2030, and it is made under license by Airbus in Germany and Roketsan in Turkey.

In March, the Army issued a solicitation for a successor to the Stinger for short-range air defense that could go into production in 2028.

The Army recently awarded the Javelin Joint Venture, comprised of Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, contract options totaling $309 million for Javelin systems to replenish thousands of the weapons sent to Ukraine.

The Pentagon is looking to increase Javelin production since the U.S. has sent more than 5,500 Javelins and its allies including the United Kingdom have sent thousands more to Ukraine.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.