Tucson cancer-drug startup acquired by Minneapolis firm

Tucson-based drug startup Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals Inc. is being acquired by a Minneapolis-based cancer drug development company.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. said it will acquire the Tucson company for a combination of stock and future milestone and royalty payments of up to $60 million, depending on the potential approval and commercialization of Cancer Prevention Pharmaceutical’s lead drug candidate.

Founded in 2008 based on technology developed partly at the University of Arizona, Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals is developing drugs designed to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases.

The company has completed a Phase III trial of its flagship drug candidate in combination with another drug for prevention of a rare, teenage-onset disease called familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), which often leads to colon cancer.

In 2020, CPP submitted a new-drug application for the drug’s use to prevent FAP to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with a similar filing to the European Union’s drug authority.