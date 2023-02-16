About 10,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on the southwest side will be out of power for less than an hour starting around midnight Thursday, as TEP makes critical repairs to electrical equipment recently damaged by a vehicle collision.

Approximate boundaries for the affected area include South Cardinal Avenue on the east, Ajo Highway/West Valencia Road on the west, East Hermans Road just south of Tucson International Airport on the south and Tucson Estates on the north.

Motorists are advised to look out for possible lane restrictions on South Mission Road between East Valencia and East Drexel roads during the repair work, a TEP spokesman said.

The repairs were scheduled overnight to minimize customer impact, TEP said.

The utility serves more than 442,000 customers in Southern Arizona.

Information about the outage is available at tep.com/planned-outage.

For information on unexpected outages or to report an outage, go to tep.com/outages.