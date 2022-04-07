Tucson Electric to host update on controversial power line

Local residents can hear an update and comment on a high-voltage power line Tucson Electric Power proposes to build through much of central Tucson, at a virtual open house meeting on April 14.

TEP has proposed running the planned Kino to DeMoss-Petrie 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line Project on overhead lines from a substation near East 36th Street and South Kino Parkway north past the University of Arizona campus and up North Campbell Avenue to a power station near Interstate 10 and West Grant Road.

But the route would traverse or pass by several historic Tucson neighborhoods, and the city of Tucson says it would violate city ordinances banning overhead power lines along designated scenic and gateway corridors, including North Campbell Avenue.

The city and neighborhood leaders want TEP to install the line underground, but TEP says that is too costly and opposes charging its customers for the project.

TEP and city officials have been discussing construction options including the potential of installing part of the line underground while allowing some overhead lines in less sensitive areas under special exceptions to the ordinances.

In a notice sent to ratepayers, TEP says its discussions with the city have focused on options for covering the additional cost of undergrounding the line "that is fair to all city residents, businesses and residents adjacent to the project, and other TEP customers," but those talks continue and have not yet reached a resolution.

TEP said it is also discussing possible amendments to the City’s Unified Development Code to allow special exceptions for overhead-line construction within gateway and scenic corridor zones "when discrete and narrowly defined conditions are met," including in industrial zoning areas.

The virtual meeting on the project is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14 over Zoom.

Go to tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie for the meeting link and passcode just before the event.

To listen via telephone, call 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782 and use Webinar ID number 951 6050 0924 and passcode 55864353.

