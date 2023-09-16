Gas prices surged this week across Arizona and the nation as crude-oil prices hovered around $90 per barrel on production cuts by Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price rose nearly 18 cents in a week to $4.52 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average increased 6 cents to $3.86 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price jumped 19.5 cents to $4.24 per gallon.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas market had the state's cheapest gas at an average $4.07 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the priciest at an average $4.91 per gallon.

Saudi Arabia and Russia in early September agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.

The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow has pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel, a price unseen in the market since November.