Gas prices rose across much of Arizona this week, though prices in Tucson flattened, and the national average edged up slightly as crude-oil prices remained high, AAA says.

Led by increases in the Phoenix area, the statewide average gas price jumped 11 cents in a week to $4.01 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the nationwide average rose a penny to $3.84 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price fell fractionally to $3.69 per gallon, while the Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the state's lowest average at $3.66 per gallon.

Scottsdale kept the state's highest average price at $4.23 per gallon.