Gas prices continued their steady descent across Arizona this week while remaining mostly flat on a nationwide basis, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price dropped nearly 9 cents in a week to $3.81 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average was virtually flat at $3.54 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price dropped more than a dime this week to $3.60 per gallon.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the state's lowest average gas price at $3.51 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the priciest gas at an average $4.12 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price is down about 60 cents in a month, after prices remained stubbornly high through much of the spring amid supply issues.

Arizona's average price is about 50 cents lower than last month. But prices remain highest in the Phoenix area after a required annual spring switch to a cleaner-burning, but more costly, summer gas blend.

Nationally, rising demand and falling supplies could start pushing prices up in the coming weeks, AAA said.

Find current local gas prices at the crowdsourced tracking website Gasbuddy.com.

Track average gas prices at gasprices.aaa.com;