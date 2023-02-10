Gas prices dropped across Arizona and the nation this week as demand fell, stocks increased and oil prices declined, AAA says.
The statewide average gas price fell 6 cents in a week to $3.47 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average also dropped about 6 cents to $3.43 per gallon.
Tucson kept the state's lowest average gas price at $3.23 per gallon, down more than a dime for the week.
Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $3.73 per gallon.
While crude-oil prices have declined recently, prices rose on Friday following Russia's announcement that it would cut its oil production by about 5%.
Monitor average gas prices here at home and around the country at gasprices.aaa.com.
Use our interactive map to find and compare prices at Tucson gas stations at tucne.ws/1l4o.
