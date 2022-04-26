Tucson green-building pioneer Miller dies at 88

Longtime Tucson developer and green-building pioneer John Wesley Miller died April 18 after a long illness.

Miller, who was 88, will be remembered for his major contributions to the Tucson home-building industry, including major initiatives to promote sustainable building practices, said David Godlewski, president of the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association.

“It is difficult to put into words the magnitude of effect John had on SAHBA and on the home building industry over the years,” Godlewski said in a message to members. “He was far ahead of his time in embracing sustainable building practices, building green homes before doing so was embraced as a mainstream practice.”

Miller was a founding member of SAHBA’s Green Build Council and helped draft the National Association of Home Builders green-building code.

He served on SAHBA’s board of directors for many years and was a senior life director of the NAHB. In 2017, Miller received the SAHBA Legacy Award for Lifetime Contribution.

Daughter Julia Miller said her father would have liked to be remembered for his love of family and his work in the community, including his longtime support of the Primavera Foundation, the Tucson Botanical Gardens and the Gospel Rescue Mission, and his work for the former Benedictine Monastery on North Country Club Road.

"Giving back to the community — that was hugely important to him," she said.

Sober for 42 years after struggles with alcoholism that lasted into his 40s, Miller remained a strong supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous, Julia Miller said.

"As someone who built homes, (alleviating) homelessness was very important to him, and the AA connection was equally important," she said.

Miller suffered a serious back injury in 2021 but was still building custom homes and was passionate about home accessibility.

“He finished an amazing accessible home for a woman in a wheelchair just last year, which he wasn't able to see,” Julia Miller said, citing features including an accessible dog-bathing area and lowered kitchen fixtures, and an oven that opens to the side for easy access.

She said her father remained positive and smiling during nine weeks of hospice care, after being diagnosed with a terminal abdominal condition.

Born in Webb City, Missouri, Miller came to Tucson with his family at age 14, graduated from Tucson High School in 1951 and attended the University of Arizona. He remained a lifelong booster of the Tucson High Badgers and the Arizona Wildcats.

Miller began working as a builder and real estate developer with his father, Wesley Helm Miller, and built his first home in 1953.

He founded the John Wesley Miller Cos. in 1955 and built many custom homes in the Tucson area, focusing on energy-efficient building design and solar power.

He began building passive solar structures — using thermal mass and building design to maximize efficiency — at the University of Arizona’s Environmental Research Lab in 1973, and he later managed construction at the Biosphere 2 research facility near Oracle.

In 1981, he organized the first Solar Parade of Homes for SAHBA and was involved in the Tucson Solar Village concept that grew into the new-urban community of Civano in southeast Tucson.

In 2001, he opened Armory Park del Sol, a community of nearly 100 energy-efficient homes including two “net zero energy” homes — which generate at least as much energy as they use — and was the first builder of a net-zero home built in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Renewable Energy Lab and the NAHB Research Center for Housing.

Armory Park del Sol won several green-building awards, and Miller was named Builder of the Year for 2003 by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, after winning the award in 1973.

A public memorial celebration is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Tucson High Magnet School auditorium, 400 N. Second Ave.

