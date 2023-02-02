Tucson is down to just three Bed Bath & Beyond locations, one of which has been slated for closure.

The national chain is struggling with debt and has shuttered a number of locations, including its southwest-side store at 5225 S. Calle Santa Cruz and Buy Buy Baby at 7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The Bed Bath & Beyond at 9590 E. 22nd St. is also on the closure list but remained on the company's store finder page as of Thursday.

In a SEC filing Jan. 26, Bed Bath & Beyond said it is unable to pay its debts.

Hundreds of stores are slated for closure across the country and it appears the company is headed for bankruptcy.

Following the closure of the 22nd Street location, Tucson's only remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be at 4811 E. Grant Road, near Swan Road, and 6310 N. Oracle Road, near Orange Grove Road.