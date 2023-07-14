Raytheon is ramping up production of the most advanced version of its Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, after the company and the Air Force recently completed all testing with an F-16 live-fire of the missile with production hardware and software.

The new version of the widely deployed air-combat missile, the AIM-120D-3, was developed under the so-called “Form, Fit, Function Refresh” program, which upgraded circuit cards in the guidance section of the missile and allows for continuous, rapid software improvements.

“We are ramping AMRAAM production to a greater rate than ever before in the history of this program,” Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at Raytheon, said in a news release announcing the milestone. “With significantly increased functionality, performance and producibility, and the completion of the flight test program, we are ensuring warfighters can count on having the fifth generation of AMRAAM — and enough of them — in their arsenal.”

Developmental and operational testing of the AIM-120D-3 included captive carry and live-fires from both U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft, Raytheon said.

The production increases follow recent contracts including as a $1.15 billion deal awarded in June and $972 million awarded in last September.

Periodically updated since its introduction to service in 1991, the AMRAAM is used by the U.S. Air Force and Navy and 40 allied nations.