Tucson moving business changes hands, remains in the family

A family-owned moving business in Tucson has been bought by the fourth generation of movers.

Horizon Moving & Logistics, owned by brothers Chip and Rick Dircks, has been bought by Chip’s son Matt Dircks.

Known as Dircks Moving & Logistics in the Phoenix market since 1990, the family bought the Tucson Horizon operation in 2018.

It has grown from 35 employees, 15 trucks and a 50,000-square-foot building in Phoenix to over 250 employees, 125 trucks and more than 750,000 square feet of warehouse space in five locations in Phoenix and Tucson.

“Our goal is to continue fast-paced growth of Horizon right alongside the rapidly changing Tucson market,” said new Owner and CEO Matt Dircks. “What my father and uncle have created has blossomed into the largest locally-owned moving and logistics company of its kind in the state, and I’m looking forward to overseeing the many ways in which we can further expand to meet the needs of our customers within Arizona and beyond.”

The company’s growth has been a result of adding commercial moving, warehousing and logistics to the residential moving operation.

“We became a shareholder and agent of Mayflower Transit and United Van Lines, so that we could extend our reach and handle nationwide – and even global – moves of all kinds,” said Rick Dircks, executive vice president and co-founder. “Now, we are working with household brand names like Raytheon, Tucson Medical Center, American Express, Banner Health and the University of Arizona.”

The Dircks family’s history in the moving business dates back to the early 1900s in Minneapolis.