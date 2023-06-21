Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies Corp. has rebranded itself as “RTX,” and its defense businesses, including Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense, will be operated under the name “Raytheon,” with top management based in Tucson.

The changes, detailed Monday at an investors’ conference at the Paris Air Show, are part of a corporate restructuring announced in January that condenses the company into three businesses: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

The changes announced by Arlington, Virginia-based RTX are not expected to result in any operational changes in Tucson, a Raytheon spokeswoman said.

Raytheon is the Tucson region’s biggest employer with about 13,000 local workers.

“While we honor our legacy, we are always looking to the future — and that future is RTX,” RTX Chairman and CEO Gregory Hayes said, citing a $180 billion order backlog for its commercial aerospace and defense platforms.

The investor event in Paris included a presentation by Wes Kremer, president of the combined Raytheon business after heading Raytheon Missiles & Defense since Raytheon Co.’s 2020 merger with United Technologies Corp. to form Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Under the new corporate structure, Raytheon Intelligence & Space business will no longer be a separately reporting business unit. The Virginia-based business was the result of a post-merger combination of two former Raytheon Co. business units, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services and Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems.

Another previous Raytheon unit, Integrated Defense Systems, was folded into Raytheon Missiles & Defense as part of the 2020 merger.