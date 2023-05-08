The city of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power Co. have signed a letter of intent to work toward powering 100% of city operations with renewable energy, even as Tucson voters are being asked to help fund future city climate initiatives.

The agreement stems from a commitment TEP made in January amid discussions about a new franchise agreement between the city and TEP, which is up for approval by city voters as Proposition 412 in a May 16 special election, the company said.

“We’re proud to help the city achieve its clean energy objectives as part of our own efforts to provide cleaner, less carbon-intensive energy for all of our customers,” TEP President and CEO Susan Gray said in announcing the agreement.

TEP said that during negotiations over the franchise proposal, Mayor Regina Romero asked for an agreement similar to TEP’s clean-energy supply contract with the University of Arizona.

That contract, finalized in 2021, provides the UA’s main campus with carbon-free energy from TEP’s Oso Grande Wind Farm in southeast New Mexico and the Wilmot Energy Center solar array near Tucson.

TEP has put out bid proposals for up to 250 megawatts of new renewable-energy resources like solar and wind farms, along with 300MW of firm power capacity like battery storage.

By 2035, the company plans to get more than 70% of its power from wind and solar resources and reduce carbon emissions by 80%.

TEP provides service to the city at about 2,200 locations ranging from office buildings to water wells — with roughly half of the city’s power usage attributed to water pumping, according to TEP.

City leaders will continue working with TEP to develop terms, standards and timelines for the execution of a formal clean-energy supply agreement, TEP said.

Romero noted in prepared remarks that the agreement with TEP is a key step in the city’s commitment to reduce its emissions to net zero by 2030.

The mayor and council in March adopted a city climate-action plan aiming to make city operations “carbon neutral” — completely offsetting fossil-fuel use with measures to reduce net carbon output to zero — by 2030 and expanding that to the larger community by 2045.

“Taking bold action to combat the effects of climate change helps us protect our most vulnerable community members and our beautiful Sonoran Desert,” Romero said.

Proposition 412 asks voters to approve a new, 25-year city franchise agreement that includes an increase in the franchise fee Tucson residents pay on their TEP bills.

The new revenue for the first 10 years would mainly pay for the cost of installing underground TEP transmission lines to avoid a blight of overhead power lines through midtown Tucson.

But the franchise fee would also provide funding for some elements of the city’s climate plans, including efforts to expand clean energy use and electric vehicle infrastructure and planting trees in areas prone to urban heat-island effects.

TEP already has been an active partner in some of the city’s climate action initiatives, including funding infrastructure to support the ongoing electrification of the city’s transit fleet and contributing to Romero’s Million Trees Initiative, the company noted.

The agreement would not be affected by the outcome of Proposition 412, though its passage would provide dedicated funding for climate action while strengthening the partnership between the city and TEP, the company said.

Tucson’s green-energy plan has its share of critics, for different reasons.

Some critics of Prop. 412 say it doesn’t go fast enough or far enough and that TEP should bear more responsibility to support and fund a move to clean energy sources like solar.

Dave Smith, chairman of the Pima County Republican Party, said the city’s climate plan is premature and poorly thought out and that Prop. 412 is based on a “utopian dream.”

Smith contended that measures like home and vehicle electrification and forcing people to give up their cars and walk or ride buses are socially, technologically and economically impractical steps that will push higher costs on businesses and families.