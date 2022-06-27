 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson teacher pay lags West despite recent bump

  • Updated
Arizona Daily Star

Tucson ranked last among other Western cities for median teacher pay in 2021, despite some improvement, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

