Tucson Thanksgiving travelers face busy roads, skies

Thanksgiving holiday travelers from Tucson and across the nation can expect one of the busiest holiday seasons in recent history, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

AAA says nearly 55 million people — including more than 1 million from Arizona — are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, an an increase of 1.5% over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic travel volume.

Air travel is predicted to see the greatest growth in holiday travelers, with about 4.5 million people taking to the skies, a nearly 8% increase over 2021.

The upcoming holiday is projected to be one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades, said Brian Ng of AAA Arizona.

Tucson International Airport expects to be busy as October passenger traffic at TIA surpassed October 2019 — the first month that passenger levels have exceeded the pre-pandemic benchmark year.

A total of 317,546 airline passengers went through TIA this October, a year-over-year increase of 15% over the 275,941 of October 2021 and, for the first time, 2% above the total for the same month in 2019, the Tucson Airport Authority said.

Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority said the airport sees strong capacity increases and load factors through the extended holiday season, with 24% more seats available than last year.

Here’s some tips and reminders for holiday travelers:

On the road

Road traffic peaks the Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving, AAA notes, advising motorists to travel during off-peak periods (before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.), if possible.

Gas prices across Arizona are more than 50 cents per gallon higher than last year. Find the lowest gas prices on your travel route with services like the AAA Mobile App or Gasbuddy.com.

It pays to give your vehicle a pre-trip checkup. AAA notes that more than 400,000 Thanksgiving travelers are expected to call AAA for roadside assistance nationwide.

At the airport

Airport parking lots fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time. Rates for on-airport parking at TIA were increased on Nov. 1.

Arrive early — two hours ahead of domestic flight departures is recommended during holiday periods.

Expect long Transportation Security Administration checkpoint lines, and consider not checking a bag for additional flexibility if flights are delayed or rescheduled.

Enroll in the TSA's PreCheck program to avoid long checkpoint lines.

Travelers are no longer required to wear masks at TIA and other U.S. airports, and they are optional on all major domestic carriers.

