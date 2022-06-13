Tucson's own Don Guerra of Barrio Bread wins a James Beard Award

Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. places loaves of bread into baskets on June 2. Guerra won the James Beard Award for outstanding baker on Monday.
Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. puts the finishing touches on the heritage loaf before baking on June 2. Guerra won the James Beard Award for outstanding baker on Monday.
A loaf of bread lays on a rack after baking by Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on June 2. Guerra won the James Beard Award for outstanding baker on Monday.
Tucson baker Don Guerra won the prestigious James Beard Award for outstanding baker on Monday, June 13, during ceremonies held in Chicago.
This was the third try for Guerra, the baker/owner of the popular Barrio Bread at 18 S. Eastbourne Ave., who had been nominated for the prestigious honor — think foodiverse's Academy Awards — in 2019 and in 2020.
In addition to the bakery, Guerra is a partner in Barrio Charro, 3699 N. Campbell Ave., and downtown's The Monica, both of them ventures with El Charro's Flores family.
“I feel pretty good about” the nomination, said Guerra earlier this year, who in addition to his bakery and restaurant ventures also runs Barrio Grain, where Guerra creates blends of flours using heritage wheats and ancient grains that he uses in his bakery and supplies to other local makers.
“I think I have accomplished a lot since last year and it’s really staying true to my mission to build and strengthen the local grain economy,” he said.
Boca Tacos y Tequila chef-owner Maria Mazon and Tito & Pep chef-owner John Martinez were semifinalists in this year's James Beard contest.
Both Guerra and Mazon were recently featured in the "Top Chef: Houston" finale, filmed in Tucson.
Today, Don Guerra of Barrio Bread took home the James Beard Award for outstanding baker. In February, two Tucson chefs, Maria Mazon and John Martinez, were named semifinalists. Though they didn't make it to the finals, here's a bit more about them.
