The off-price retailer Tuesday Morning is closing more than 200 stores across the country, including its two locations in Tucson.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

The Tucson stores at 6228 E. Broadway and 6884 E. Sunrise Drive will close in about two months, after inventory is liquidated, the company said in court filings.

“Once the sales and closings are complete, the debtors intend to prepare those closing stores for turnover to the applicable landlords,” Tuesday Morning said in the filing.

The company has more than 400 stores across the country.

Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 because of the pandemic-related closures. It emerged in January 2021.