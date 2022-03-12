UA battery tech, diagnostic tech spinoffs advance

University of Arizona tech spinoffs advancing new battery and medical diagnostic technologies recently took important steps toward taking their inventions to market.

CarbeniumTec, founded by UA assistant chemistry professor Thomas Gianetti, won the UA Center for Innovation Sponsored Launch Fueled by Perkins Coie LLP competition, including a sponsored year of admission to the UACI at the UA Tech Park.

CarbeniumTec is developing a new type of nontoxic “redox flow battery,” which uses liquid electrolytes to store power, for large-scale power storage, based on work advanced at Gianetti’s lab at the UA.

The company is in the process of licensing the technology from the UA through Tech Launch Arizona, the school’s tech commercialization arm, and will move into the UACI when that is completed.

The startup also will receive a cash award of $10,000 and $5,000 for legal services, for a total prize package valued at $25,000.

“CarbeniumTec will thrive by gaining legitimacy, exposure to funding opportunities, and grow its technology to a marketable product,” said Gianetti, who serves as the company’s CEO.

Metfora moves forward