University of Arizona startup incubator to launch in Sierra Vista

Tech-oriented entrepreneurs in the Sierra Vista area can win help launching and growing their companies from the University of Arizona’s business incubator.

Science and technology startup ventures that are headquartered in the Sierra Vista region or have founders from the area can apply for the “Sponsored Launch” program, with applications being accepted until Jan. 13.

For more information or to apply, go to tucne.ws/1m5m.

The winning startup founders will receive UACI resources, facilities, services and expert guidance to grow their business, and use of office space with the Sierra Vista IDA.

Sierra Vista, about 80 miles southeast of Tucson in Cochise County, has about 45,000 residents. Its biggest employer is Fort Huachuca, an Army center for communications and intelligence training and operations.

Demetry Simonton, board president of the Sierra Vista IDA, said UACI’s resources will help the city support local entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses.

“We want to support entrepreneurs who want to put in the hard work and cultivate their ideas; this is the same drive that the west was founded upon,” Simonton said a joint announcement with the UACI.

The nascent Sierra Vista incubator is the latest “outpost” the UACI has set up to serve entrepreneurs in the region, along with outposts and locally-funded sponsored-launch programs launched in recent years in Oro Valley, Sahuarita and Vail. Based at the UA Tech Park on South Rita Road, the UACI has about 80 companies in its programs.

UACI Executive Director Eric Smith said Sierra Vista and Cochise County have potential to grow technology startups that can boost the regional economy.

“It is clear that there is a need in the region for this type of activity and we are excited to help serve that need,” Smith said.

After a review and interview process, the winning teams will be announced on Feb. 1, with a grand opening of the incubator planned for sometime in February, the UACI said.

The selected teams will receive a year of sponsorship at the incubator and office space with the Sierra Vista IDA. The total prize package is valued at $10,000 per startup.