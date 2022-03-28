Yuma company working to perfect complicated process of recycling solar panels

Once the facility is functional, Clark said, it will have the capacity to recycle nearly 2,500 panels a day, compared with the 600 it can recycle manually.

The future of solar recycling

Clark said photovoltaic panels contain materials that are hard to remove and can be harmful to the environment if tossed in the trash.

“You could be putting lead or other things in the landfill,” he said.

We Recycle Solar focuses on recycling panels to aluminum and glass, but it also has been working to strip traces of copper, silver and other metals away from the glass and plastics through chemical reduction. They’re still adjusting the process, however.

At Arizona State University’s School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, a team led by Professor Meng Tao is researching ways to perfect the recycling process and recover every material, including lead, from old solar panels.

“The goal of this project is to eventually help our society solve a problem,” Tao said, and to make recycling more cost-effective.

“The end goal is that we can build a pilot plant and practice on a commercial scale,” he said.