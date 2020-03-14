Calling all bank robbers: Tucson's 'Dillinger house' is up for sale, but it's no steal

The main house has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a small basement, an attic and many of the original doorknobs, wall sconces, flooring and other woodwork.

“It’s in very good shape,” Kenney said.

The home was built in 1925 and qualifies for a historic real estate tax reduction of as much as 45 percent, so long as the buyer uses it as a primary residence, he said.

The listing also includes a small guesthouse in back and a studio apartment in between that was converted from what Kenney said used to be the garage. “I looked on the outside to see if there was any damage from (Dillinger) trying to get away, but I couldn’t find any,” he joked.

gangsters left nothing behind

The Kenneys plan to offer the property only for a month or so, then go back to renting it out should it fail to sell. “We have good renters right now,” Kenney said.

He added that they’re only entertaining serious cash offers because they want to limit the number of people who are looking for “a tour for the sake of a tour.”