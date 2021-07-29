Campaign finance records show late filings, PAC cash ahead of Tucson City Council elections

Juan Padrés

Padrés, a business owner with a background in economic development, only submitted campaign finance reports for the first quarter filing period from January to March 31, 2021.

During that period, Padrés spent $474 of his own money, all of it on operating expenses.

When asked why he hadn’t filed his second quarter or pre-primary report, he told the Arizona Daily Star that he’s “doing all of this on my own,” explaining that between the demands of work, family life and campaigning he did not have the time to file his campaign finance reports by the deadlines earlier this month. “I don’t have staff. I don’t have anyone helping me campaign.”

Padrés, who said he plans to submit the remainder of his records to the city before the election Tuesday, said he estimates he raised $6,310 mostly from local individuals during the second quarter. In that timeframe, he also estimated that he’s spent approximately $4,500 on fliers, signs and other campaign expenses.