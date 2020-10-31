 Skip to main content
Campaign under way to fund outdoor performance space for Sahuarita library

Campaign under way to fund outdoor performance space for Sahuarita library

Rendering of the new Sahuarita Library entrance from the northeast.

 Courtesy of Line and Space

A campaign is underway to fund an outdoor space for the new Sahuarita Public Library.

The initiative seeks to raise $75,000 for the outdoor performance space, adding 1,000 square feet to the approximately 17,700 square foot facility.

The library, on the northwest corner of Sahuarita Road and Calle Imperial, is expected to be completed next spring.

The outdoor performance space would be the first of its kind in the Pima County Library system, providing a public venue for arts and musical offerings, author readings and other open-air events.

The facility will be used by library patrons and staff, students and community members.

For more information about the effort, contact the Pima Library Foundation at 881-9876 or mail@thepimalibraryfoundation.org.

