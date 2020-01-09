Campbell near Glenn reopens after semi truck takes out traffic signals

A northbound semi truck collided with at least three traffic control devices on North Campbell Avenue near Glenn Street this morning. The scene stretched from Copper Street to Adelaide Drive.

There were no injuries and the truck did not strike any other vehicles, according to a Tucson Fire public information officer. Tucson Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Officers cleared the crash scene at 1:30 p.m.

Edward Tapia was driving behind the truck on Campbell Ave. He said the truck was swerving then he saw a pole fall and debris started flying.

“It was like in the movies,” Tapia said. “It just happened so fast.”

