You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Campbell near Glenn reopens after semi truck takes out traffic signals

Campbell near Glenn reopens after semi truck takes out traffic signals

Tucson firefighters clean up a fuel spill from a semi truck that collided with several traffic signals on N. Campbell Ave north of E Glenn St. on January 9, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A northbound semi truck collided with at least three traffic control devices on North Campbell Avenue near Glenn Street this morning. The scene stretched from Copper Street to Adelaide Drive.

There were no injuries and the truck did not strike any other vehicles, according to a Tucson Fire public information officer. Tucson Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Officers cleared the crash scene at 1:30 p.m.

Edward Tapia was driving behind the truck on Campbell Ave. He said the truck was swerving then he saw a pole fall and debris started flying.

“It was like in the movies,” Tapia said. “It just happened so fast.”

A traffic signal on Campbell Ave. at Glenn St. lays on the ground after it was struck by a semi truck on December 9, 2020.

The Driver of a Reddaway truck lowers his head while the Tucson Police and the Tucson Fire work at a collision north of E Glenn St and N. Campbell Ave. on December 9, 2020.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photo editor

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20
Local news

'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20

  • Updated

Addison Rerecich, who made headlines and medical history in 2011 when she contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that led to a double lung transplant weeks before she turned 12, died on Monday, Dec. 30. She was 20 years old.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News