The town of Sahuarita will hold its primary elections Tuesday, Aug. 28, for three Town Council seats.
While the town operates under the council-manager form of government, the council convenes after the election to choose a mayor from the council members.
This August, Councilwoman Kara Egbert and Mayor Tom Murphy are seeking four more years.
Challengers include Sahuarita residents Dalia Zimmerman, Lora Nastase, Mitchell Miramontes and Ryan Huber. Councilman Duane Blumberg will not seek another term.
The Arizona Daily Star asked each candidate about why they are running, what issues they feel are most pressing, and what they plan for the next four years of Sahuarita’s future, if elected.
The answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Why are you running?
Egbert: I have worked on the council for the last nine years. The town — since I’ve been there — has eliminated old codes and simplified the remaining ones, and we have worked hard to become one of the easiest towns in the region to do business with. The groundwork has been laid, and I want to make sure we continue in that process .
Huber: I will be a voice of restraint and reason when there are proposals to spend taxpayer dollars to subsidize businesses or fund expensive studies done by outside groups who are not always in touch with the best interests of Sahuarita residents. I will oppose any tax increases and work to get the sewer rates down to a reasonable level for those whose rates are set by the town.
Miramontes: I am running to fulfill a deep sense of duty to serve. I genuinely enjoy helping others and being a part of something bigger than myself. I find a great deal of satisfaction in knowing that I can be the one people go to for help and answers.
Murphy: I am running for town council again because I am passionate about serving my community. I truly believe that when we face difficult issues, I can help create a ‘win-win’ solution for all parties. We have managed a lot of positive developments within the town during my five years on the Council and I would like to see our town continue to move forward.
Nastase: Our town is growing very rapidly, and it is exciting the changes that are coming. I know that the Town Council, who will be elected for 2018, will have the ability to make some really exciting decisions for our future, and I want to be a part of that.
Zimmerman: Having grown up on a farm as a child, serving in the U.S. Public Health Service as a young adult and now raising two children of my own, I know the importance of hard work and determination. Sahuarita is facing tremendous growth and an influx of new businesses. This is encouraging and exciting, but we need to continue to have a forward-thinking, fiscally responsible vision.
What is the biggest issue facing the town?
Egbert: Economic development. We are still a young town growing up to adulthood. We have had some great success in the last couple years, but we need to continue down that path. We continue to lose sales tax dollars to Tucson, which is understandable, but we need to do our best to maintain them in Sahuarita so we can have parks and take care of our roads and make sure that we have the police necessary to keep us safe.
Huber: Sahuarita is the best place to live in all Southern Arizona, and I would not describe any of the issues facing the town as “big.” ... Many of the amenities offered by the town are located closer to Rancho Sahuarita than other parts of the town, resulting in frustration and justified complaints from those who live elsewhere. The town has two special taxing areas (community facilities districts) that place an unnecessary financial burden on those who live within their boundaries.
Miramontes: Planning and putting into place actions for future sustainability. The town of Sahuarita would greatly benefit from setting itself up for significant future growth and development. Part of this development is ensuring that the town’s roads are ready for growth, the parks and fields in every community can accommodate the demand from growing families and ensure that amenities have a higher edge over the growing competition in other towns.
Murphy: The need to continue expanding our economic base. Continuing to bring new businesses into the area will boost the tax revenue to continue to make Sahuarita great. Increased revenue allows us to keep our community safe and enjoyable by keeping a committed police force, ensuring our roads and infrastructure stay in good repair, creating family-oriented parks and events, and developing public-private partnerships when they are beneficial for all.
Nastase: I definitely think it’s the growth. ... It’s happening whether we want it or not. Residential areas are popping up very quickly. If we are proactive and we have a vision for Sahuarita that is long range we can really direct the growth in a way that is going to benefit our town in the long term.
Zimmerman: First, having a safe town is an essential part of fostering a strong community and an enticing place for businesses. Families want to be able to enjoy the great weather and natural beauty of the area without fear of crime. Businesses want to know they can operate safely and that their investments will be secure. Second, having a strong infrastructure is vital for growth and development. This includes roads, water and utilities.
What will be the focus
of your term, if elected?
Egbert: What (the council) has worked toward the last nine years, we have made it so it’s easy for businesses to come, we have an economic development director who is spectacular, we have a great town manager who has the vision that the council has wanted. We are going to continue to maintain that vision and that course as we continue to reach out and go out to other businesses who are interested in Sahuarita and to get our name out there so that we are not just southwest Tucson, but that we are a city that people recognize.
Huber: I will be an advocate for making things easier and simpler for individuals or businesses who let me know of ways that the town is making it harder for them to be successful. I hope to attract more restaurants and businesses to come to Sahuarita because it will be profitable for them and beneficial for us. I will be true to my oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and fulfill my duties to the best of my abilities.
Miramontes: I plan to make the focus of my term the appropriate pre-planning that ensures we are prepared to make Sahuarita great. I will focus on ensuring that Sahuarita continues to be a perfect place to raise a family, a beautiful place to call home and a place where economic development and the spirit of unity are one.
Murphy: I will continue to work on expanding economic development and growing our workforce base. As the mayor these past two years I have worked hard to be a goodwill ambassador for the town both regionally and with our partners in Mexico. Working with our council and town staff, we have successfully boosted the community’s economic diversification, which will create a sustainable future for generations of town residents to come.
Nastase: I’ll be looking at ways we can make our town government work better for the citizens of Sahuarita. For instance, one of my platform planks is about making our town meetings more accessible. So, I would like to see our town meetings live-streamed.
Zimmerman: Having a town that can be highly competitive and desirable for new and existing business growth is vital in today’s ever-changing economy. … It is important to understand the needs of our small-business owners, so we can help them continue to grow and thrive in our town, while also enticing new large businesses.