 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car crash closes travel on North Flowing Wells Road for the next 24 hours
alert

Car crash closes travel on North Flowing Wells Road for the next 24 hours

Northbound travel on North Flowing Wells Road will be closed for 24 hours while Tucson Electric Power fixes the power pole. 

 Courtesy of Sgt. Richard Gradillas's Twitter

A single vehicle crash has closed northbound travel on North Flowing Wells Road between West Miracle Mile and West Prince Road for the next 24 hours.

According to the Tucson Police Department, a truck crashed into a power pole Thursday afternoon. There are no reported injuries.

Police advise those traveling in the area find an alternate route while Tucson Electric Power fixes the power pole.

Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire Districts participated in swift water rescues at Overton Road and the Can͂ada del Oro wash just east of La Cholla Boulevard.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Star Reader Chat with Ellice Leuders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News