Car crash closes travel on North Flowing Wells Road for the next 24 hours

A single vehicle crash has closed northbound travel on North Flowing Wells Road between West Miracle Mile and West Prince Road for the next 24 hours.
According to the Tucson Police Department, a truck crashed into a power pole Thursday afternoon. There are no reported injuries.
Police advise those traveling in the area find an alternate route while Tucson Electric Power fixes the power pole.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦Please avoid northbound travel on N. Flowing Wells Rd. between W. Miracle Mile and W Prince Rd. for the next 24 hrs.Officers are working a single vehicle into a power pole. Please find an alternate route and please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/AofeTmWV9w— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) August 12, 2021