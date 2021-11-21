Car seat safety a continuing focus for Tucson groups

The funds will provide 400 to 500 car seats for low-income families who participate in car seat education programs put on by the hospital.

“Most accidents are either frontal or rear end (collisions), so that is the minimum standard that car seats have to pass,” said Jessica Mitchell, program manager with Safe Kids Pima County.

Mitchell works with a network of organizations and the Tucson Police Department to facilitate not only Safe Kids but other programs geared toward protecting children such as Boost Your Booty, GEICO Ride Safe Kids and Children are Priceless Passengers, or CAPP.

While the average cost for a car seat can range from $100 to $150, Mitchell has seen prices range from $40 to $500.

“The cost is not a safety thing,” she said, “because all of the car seats still have to pass the same safety standards.”

The main curriculum of these programs is proper installation and car seat safety, said Tucson Police Officer Danny Peralta, who has been the lead instructor and coordinator for TPD’s child passenger safety programs since 2008.

The police department, in partnership with TMC, works with other law enforcement and fire agencies around Southern Arizona to help educate children and parents on a regular basis, he said.

“(We’re) trying to educate parents instead of forcing a fine and provide seats for parents who cannot afford car seats at all,” Peralta said, “If they get a citation for any car seat violation, they can attend a CAPP class for $35.”