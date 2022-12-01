 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car show Saturday to benefit Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street party

  • Updated

Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street Car Show collects toy donations for an annual fundraiser at AVA Amphitheater.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The second annual Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street Car Show will take place Saturday to accept gifts for a popular holiday event later in December.

Tucsonans can contribute by donating a new, unwrapped toy during the event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Martinez Funeral Home, 2580 S. 6th Ave. All donations will benefit Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street Christmas Party, which will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol.

The car show originated to garner support, toys and awareness about the free holiday party, which has become a South Tucson tradition over the last 50-plus years. Started by Ramon Gonzalez, a local sheet-metal worker who died in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, the party has provided holiday toys, food and fun for generations of children and their families. Each year, the event gifts as many as 10,000 toys to children in need and Ramon’s family and friends have continued the tradition in his honor.

“After the pandemic we started it again and the kids were smiling again. We are sad that my dad isn’t here to see it, but we do it to make the kids happy. It is very important to me and my family and those who are helping us,” said Manuel, Ramon’s son.

Manuel said that there have been very few toy donations this year and the family is requesting help from the public. They believe the car show provides an excellent opportunity for car enthusiasts and the entire community to become involved.

Dennis Jordan, who is organizing the show with the Imagination Car Club, said it offers something for everyone.

“There will be between 50 and 100 cars: Everything from muscle cars and ‘bombs’ (low riders from the '30s, '40s and '50s) to hot rods, trucks, four-by-fours, motorcycles and low-rider bicycles. We will have food vendors and a DJ and all-around good times. Santa Claus and Cindy Lou Who will be there, too,” said Jordan.

Prizes are offered for best of show and for best participation from local car clubs, along with 12 trophy categories courtesy of Titan Transfer. Registration for each car is a new, unwrapped toy and roll-in and registration are from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the event.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

