Cardinal Avenue closed due to hit-and-run involving pedestrian in southwest Tucson

A man was transported to the hospital after he was hit by a car on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.

Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened around 9 p.m. Monday on South Cardinal Avenue just north of West Valencia Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The department is looking for a silver 1999 Mustang GT missing a front bumper in connection to the incident.

Cardinal Avenue was closed while deputies investigate the incident and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

