Carondelet hospitals in Tucson and Nogales are accepting donations of cereal to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The drive runs through June 14.
The effort is to help families have healthy breakfasts during the summer and is part of the “Healthy Over Hungry” campaign. The drive is particularly important to help feed children through the summer months who rely on breakfast at school.
Donations of healthy cereals can be made at these Carondelet locations:
- St. Mary’s Hospital, 1601 St. Mary’s Road.
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road.
- Holy Cross Hospital, 1171 W. Target Range Road, Nogales.
Donations will also be accepted at Carondelet Medical Group physician offices.
Businesses are encouraged to donate cereal to the campaign.
Financial donations can be made at donate. communityfoodbank.org/team/225255