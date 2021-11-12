 Skip to main content
Casa Alitas Program requests donations for migrant families

Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva and the District Five Office are collaborating with the Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Casa Alitas Program to collect donations of adult and children’s socks and underwear from Nov. 15-19.

"The dignity of our guests is first and foremost. All of the services we provide and everything we do for them begins with that. Clothing is one of the foremost basic needs. In addition to this, the ability to choose clothing gives guests back some autonomy that has been taken away from them on their journey to the U.S." said Peg Harmon MS, CEO of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona.

“We are happy to join our community in welcoming asylum seekers and hope that everyone who is able to donate to support these families joins this effort.” Supervisor Grijalva said.

For a complete list of donation sites, visit adelitasgrijalva.com/casaalitasdonations.

