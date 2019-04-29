Casa de los Niños has opened a new early education and child-care center to help low-income families.
The Rose M. and James L. Kelly Early Education Center will provide early education programs and child-care services for up to 100 children at a time. It will serve children from six weeks to 5 years old.
The new center is on the campus of Casa de los Niños, at East Speedway and North Fifth Avenue.
The nonprofit said the center will provide a needed resource for low-income families.
The center was made possible with a donation from Rose M. and James L. Kelly.
Enrollment for the center is now open and DES subsidies are accepted. Children are accepted on a sliding fee schedule. For more information, go to casadelosninos.org