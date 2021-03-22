Casas Christian School provides rigorous, relevant educational experience

At Casas Christian School, we care about the spiritual, social, emotional, physical and academic well-being of each child enrolled and strategically ensure that each child encounters a rigorous, relevant, but still relational educational experience.

We strongly believe that every student experiences success when taught and challenged at their own readiness level.

We believe that students should have a broad world view, which is reflected in our culture and curriculum.

We believe that diverse and inclusive environments help create and nurture a strong sense of community.

As a school community, we are wholeheartedly invested in walking out our faith, both inside and outside our school walls.

These standards enable children to see the gifts and talents they have been blessed with and use them to serve and love others in beautiful ways and develop as future leaders of our community.

Cassandra Hohn, mother of three Casas students, said the school has been a blessing to her family. Her son, Matthew, was failing when they enrolled him in Casas.