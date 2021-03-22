Casas Christian School provides rigorous, relevant educational experience

At Casas Christian School, we care about the spiritual, social, emotional, physical and academic well-being of each child enrolled and strategically ensure that each child encounters a rigorous, relevant, but still relational educational experience.
We strongly believe that every student experiences success when taught and challenged at their own readiness level.
We believe that students should have a broad world view, which is reflected in our culture and curriculum.
We believe that diverse and inclusive environments help create and nurture a strong sense of community.
As a school community, we are wholeheartedly invested in walking out our faith, both inside and outside our school walls.
These standards enable children to see the gifts and talents they have been blessed with and use them to serve and love others in beautiful ways and develop as future leaders of our community.
Cassandra Hohn, mother of three Casas students, said the school has been a blessing to her family. Her son, Matthew, was failing when they enrolled him in Casas.
“His self-esteem was so low, and he hated learning. That broke my heart as a mom, and I knew we needed to find a school that would work with him, and meet him where he’s at to help him overcome and finally feel good about himself and learning again,” Hohn said.
In just 2 months, Matthew had a 30% improvement in his math scores, and he is now an A/B student who makes honor roll each quarter, she said.
Hohn said she and her husband could never afford to send three kids to private school if it weren’t for the Tax Credit Scholarships.
“Tax credit donations allow us to give our kids exactly what they need to succeed and ground them in Biblical truth. Last year, Tax Credit Scholarships covered 100% of our children’s tuition. Thank you to everyone who donates so kids like ours can have a future,” Hohn said.
Casas Christian School covers 100% of its operating costs through annual tuition dollars. Most families in our area need some amount of financial support with tuition for their children to attend the school.
The Arizona Private School Tax Credit program assists almost 90% of our students with tuition funds. Your donations are critical, and they help families like the Hohns afford a private, Christian education for their children.
To learn more, visit: casaschristianschool.com. You can donate there, too.