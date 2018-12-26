Catalina Highway has reopened at the base following its closure early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Only vehicles with four-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with chains are able to use the road. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for fog, snow and ice.
A storm that moved across Tucson overnight brought rain and snow to the mountain, creating hazardous driving conditions on the road to Summerhaven, which promoted the morning closure.
Road conditions are subject to change. For updates on Pima County road conditions call 520-547-7510.