If you've tuned into the past four seasons of A&E's show "Nightwatch," you'll definitely want to tune in for the debut of the newest show in the franchise, "Nightwatch Nation," which airs Thursday.
And you'll probably recognize some familiar emergency vehicles.
"Nightwatch Nation" is a nonfiction series that takes viewers for a behind-the-scenes look at the busy overnight shifts of EMTs and the adrenaline-pumping environment of dispatch centers. The show is set in Yonkers, New York; Austin, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and none other than our favorite city: Tucson.
"Nightwatch," from executive producer Dick Wolf, debuted in 2015 and ran for four seasons. Each season was dedicated to a new city, none of which were the Old Pueblo.
But the new show, "Nightwatch Nation," which is also produced by Wolf, features multiple cities in one episode. Watch out for Tucson's fire department in every episode this season.
In the first episode, viewers will be on the edge of their seats as first responders in Tucson try to avoid delivering a baby in the back of their ambulance.
"Nightwatch Nation" hits A&E at 7 p.m. MST on Thursday, Aug. 16.