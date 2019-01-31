Boca

The new location for Boca Tacos & Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Ave.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Fans of BOCA Tacos y Tequila can catch the popular taco spot on the Travel Channel's "Best Places To Pig Out" this weekend.

The episode, named "Mexican, Meats, Melts!" also features seven other eateries from across the nation and airs this Saturday, Feb. 2. 

Details about the episode weren't immediately available Thursday, but the episode summary says viewers can look forward to seeing a family-sized taco and a "pizza-pasta combo that's overloaded with carbs."

According to the Travel Channel, "Best Places To Pig Out" is all about food fantasies becoming realities in the country's "most over-the-top" restaurants. 

Catch the episode at 9 a.m. ET/PT this Saturday. 

