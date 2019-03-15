RJ's line

Remember when "Bar Rescue" was in the Old Pueblo last year?

The team, including nightlife expert Jon Taffer, transformed East Speedway's RJ's Replays into The Frozen Cactus last May. 

Now, almost a year later, Tucsonans can tune into the Paramount Network to watch the magic happen. 

Tucson's "Bar Rescue" episode airs this Sunday, March 17. Check your local TV listings for the time.

And if you're unfamiliar with the show, it features Taffer, who tries to rescue bars that are close to going out of business.

The episode's description says, "Jon attempts to save sports bar RJ's Replays, which is full of potential but failing due to poor management, and mend the owner's relationships with his wife and parents."

All of the cocktails and menu items seen on the Bar Rescue episode will be served at The Frozen Cactus all day Sunday in celebration of the premiere.

All of the employees who are featured in the episode will also be in attendance at the bar to watch along with viewers. 

Here are 12 other times Tucson was seen on TV:

