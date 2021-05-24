Catholic bishop considers merging struggling Tucson church with growing one

Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson is contemplating merging two parishes to help make one financially solvent and to allow the other to move into a bigger church.

Weisenburger released letters explaining his reasoning — describing it as a “win-win” situation — to parishioners of St. Francis Cabrini on Tucson’s north side and Our Lady of La Vang in midtown. The letters were to be posted on the parishes’ websites.

The bishop said he expects to make a decision, possibly within several months, and declined an interview.

Under the proposed plan, the growing Our Lady of La Vang parish would move from 800 S. Tucson Blvd. to St. Frances Cabrini at 3201 E. Presidio Road.

In a May 20 letter to La Vang parishioners, the bishop says he met with St. Frances Cabrini parish leadership and that the “weekend Mass attendance has been declining steadily, and they have not been able to pay their bills without going into savings, which are quickly being depleted. The parish has a rich and vibrant history, but they find themselves with large parishes around them and declining membership.”