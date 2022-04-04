Catholic Foundation to award nearly $1 million to Tucson area programs

The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson is awarding nearly $1 million to social services agencies, institutions, parishes and schools at a luncheon Tuesday, April 5, at the downtown Pastoral Center in Cathedral Square.

The foundation is a charitable organization governed by an independent board of directors. It is an official fundraising entity for the diocese, which covers nine counties in Southern Arizona. The foundation administers funds from the Annual Catholic Appeal campaign and from restricted endowments.

Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson said $950,533 will be distributed among 64 grants at the April 5 event at 192 S. Stone Ave., adjacent to St. Augustine Cathedral.

Among the recipients are:

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona Inc. will receive $100,000 for a medical respite center for homeless men and women who need to recuperate from illnesses or injuries once they are released from a hospital. This is the third pledge from the foundation, which made a commitment of $500,000 over five years to build the center. CCS is continuing a capital campaign to raise $6.8 million for construction and plans to break ground in May at the Center of Opportunity at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

Tucson Fire Department is receiving $100,000 to use in its safety and wellness program that teaches individuals and families about fire safety, burn and injury prevention. Certified educators teach students, young adults and parents how to use a fire extinguisher, and how to prevent and treat burns. The funds will buy educational materials and equipment that will be used in pre-school on up to high school classes, and for families attending sessions at citywide community centers.

Pima Community College will be awarded $50,000 in scholarships for seven nursing students. The nursing program is more than two years. Once they complete the program, a student can take an exam and, if they qualify, can become a registered nurse in Arizona. Or, a student has the option to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor's and master's degree.

University of Arizona Health Sciences Critical Care Burn Program is receiving more than $87,000 for needs, including to help secure equipment and supplies for burn victims, launch a one-year burn injury prevention campaign, training to improve quality of burn care, and to purchase electronic devices to help patients to communicate with family.

Patronato San Xavier will receive $7,000 for conservation of a statue of St. Francis Xavier from the 1700s. The life-size statue, which is seated on the high altar at Mission San Xavier del Bac, needs cleaning and conservators will see how much of the original artwork can be revealed. The statue was painted in the early 20th century and the positions of the eyes and hands were changed.

Parochial schools and parishes are receiving more than $400,000 for educational supplies, equipment, heating and cooling, flooring, and general upgrades and repairs.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful for the outpouring of gifts to the Annual Catholic Appeal and gifts to endowments and other planned giving opportunities," said Weisenburger in a statement. "These gifts have made it possible for the Catholic Foundation to award grants to Catholic and non-Catholic entities … so that we can provide life-changing generosity to those served," said the bishop.

Elizabeth Bollinger, executive director of the foundation, said, “Careful review goes into the grant evaluation and selection process, and we are honored to provide these funds that make a difference in the communities served by these parishes, schools and organizations."

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or on Twitter: @cduartestar

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.