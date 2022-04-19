Cause of large blaze at Tucson recycling center under investigation

High winds and low water pressure hampered fire crews battling a large blaze at a recycling facility on Tucson's south side Monday.

The two-alarm fire at UCC Recycling, 5901 S. Belvedere Ave., was reported at 3:22 p.m. and took three hours to get under control. Rural/Metro responded to the area, near Interstate 10 and Drexel Road, and called the Tucson Fire Department in to assist.

Workers at the facility were able to evacuate safely with no injuries, Rural/Metro Fire said.

The cause of the fire is unknown but a plant manager said it started behind the facility. Rural/Metro Battalion Chief John Walka said fire investigators were back at the recycling center on Tuesday and working to find a cause.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

