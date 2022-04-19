Cause of large blaze at Tucson recycling center under investigation

Arizona Daily Star
High winds and low water pressure hampered fire crews battling a large blaze at a recycling facility on Tucson's south side Monday.
The two-alarm fire at UCC Recycling, 5901 S. Belvedere Ave., was reported at 3:22 p.m. and took three hours to get under control. Rural/Metro responded to the area, near Interstate 10 and Drexel Road, and called the Tucson Fire Department in to assist.
Workers at the facility were able to evacuate safely with no injuries, Rural/Metro Fire said.
The cause of the fire is unknown but a plant manager said it started behind the facility. Rural/Metro Battalion Chief John Walka said fire investigators were back at the recycling center on Tuesday and working to find a cause.
There is no damage estimate at this time.
Photos: Huge fire at Tucson recycling center
Fire at Recycling Center
Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A flame shows through a large cloud of smoke while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A large cloud of smoke rises from the top of UCC Recycling while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at the recycling center, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Members of the public watch a large cloud of smoke rise behind a row of trees while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A fire burns some materials and items behind UCC Recycling while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at the recycling facility, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A firefighter sprays water from a ladder truck while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
People stand on top of a building while watching Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A firefighter sprays water from a ladder truck while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Smoke rises above East Valencia Rd. and South Wilmot Rd. while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
